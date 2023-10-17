News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after retail sales data

October 17, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Tuesday after data showed a stronger-than-anticipated rise in monthly retail sales, stoking concerns the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates elevated for longer with another hike also on the table.

The Commerce Department report showed retail sales rose 0.7% in September, compared with estimates of a 0.3% rise, according to economists polled by Reuters.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 84 points, or 0.25%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 15.75 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 78 points, or 0.51%.

