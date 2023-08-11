News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after July PPI data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 11, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures extended losses on Friday after stronger-than-expected producer prices data stoked concerns about sticky inflation in the world's largest economy, while bond yields rallied weighing down rate-sensitive growth and technology stocks.

U.S. Labor Department's producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.8% in July, compared with the estimated 0.7% rise.

At 08:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 71 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 14.25 points, or 0.32%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 79 points, or 0.52%.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

