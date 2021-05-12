US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after bigger-than-expected price rise

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices rose far more than expected in April, raising worries of faster interest rate hikes.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 195 points, or 0.57%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 32.25 points, or 0.78%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 157.5 points, or 1.18%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

