US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after bigger-than-expected price rise

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices rose far more than expected in April, raising worries of faster interest rate hikes.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 195 points, or 0.57%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 32.25 points, or 0.78%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 157.5 points, or 1.18%.

