US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after August inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 13, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected inflation data fanned fears the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Labor Department data showed headline and core CPI in August rose 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively, month-on-month. Economists were expecting a rise of 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

On a year-over-year basis, the headline number rose 3.7% against economists' estimate of a 3.6% rise, while the core measure, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed in line with expectations at 4.3%.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 34 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5.25 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 37.25 points, or 0.24%.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

