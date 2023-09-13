US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after August inflation data

Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected inflation data fanned fears the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Labor Department data showed headline and core CPI in August rose 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively, month-on-month. Economists were expecting a rise of 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively.

On a year-over-year basis, the headline number rose 3.7% against economists' estimate of a 3.6% rise, while the core measure, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed in line with expectations at 4.3%.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 34 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5.25 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 37.25 points, or 0.24%.

