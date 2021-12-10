US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains sharply after inflation data

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains sharply on Friday after data showed inflation in November was in line with expectations, easing some pressure from the Federal Reserve to move ahead with its aggressive policy tightening.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 178 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 28.75 points, or 0.62%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 94.25 points, or 0.58%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 98 points, or 0.27%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 17 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 42.5 points, or 0.26%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

