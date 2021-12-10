US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains sharply after inflation data

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures extended gains sharply on Friday after data showed inflation in November was in line with expectations, easing some pressure from the Federal Reserve to move ahead with its aggressive policy tightening.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains sharply on Friday after data showed inflation in November was in line with expectations, easing some pressure from the Federal Reserve to move ahead with its aggressive policy tightening.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 178 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 28.75 points, or 0.62%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 94.25 points, or 0.58%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 98 points, or 0.27%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 17 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 42.5 points, or 0.26%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular