US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains on softer inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 31, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

March 31 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Wall Street's main indexes extended gains on Friday after data showed personal consumption expenditure growth slowed in February, supporting hopes of a softer monetary policy approach from the Federal Reserve.

A report from the Commerce Department showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index, which is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.3% in February, on a monthly basis, compared with a 0.6% rise in January.

Traders' bets of a 25-basis-point rate hike stand at 55.5%, with odds of a pause at 44.5%, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 127 points, or 0.38%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15 points, or 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 33.5 points, or 0.26%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.