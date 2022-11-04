US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains in choppy trading after Oct jobs data

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose in choppy trading on Friday after an increase in the October unemployment rate supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver smaller rate hikes starting in December.

The Labor Department's closely watched report showed unemployment rate ticked up 3.7% compared with expectations of 3.6%, while average hourly earnings rose 0.4% against a forecast of 0.3%.

Meanwhile, nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 jobs last month against expectations of 200,000 after rising 263,000 in September.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 186 points, or 0.58%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 28.25 points, or 0.76%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 78.5 points, or 0.73%.

Before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 139 points, or 0.43%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 22.75 points, or 0.61%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 66 points, or 0.62%.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday hiked its benchmark rate by 75 basis points as expected while hinting at smaller increases ahead. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the "ultimate level" of policy rate would likely be higher than previously estimated.

