US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains as data shows moderate rise in May inflation

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in May, bolstering hopes that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) headline and core inflation in May rose 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively, on a month-on-month basis. Economists polled by Reuters were expecting a rise of 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation jumped 4%, against expectations of a 4.1% rise, while core prices increased 5.3%, in line with expectations.

Traders bets rose for a pause in interest rate hike this week after the data.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 24 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 11.25 points, or 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 89.75 points, or 0.61%.

