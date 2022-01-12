US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains as CPI data in line with expectations

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday after consumer prices data came largely in line with expectations, easing some concern about faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 147 points, or 0.41%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 18 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 70.75 points, or 0.45%.

Moments before data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 94 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 10.5 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 55.5 points, or 0.35%.

