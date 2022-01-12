US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains as CPI data in line with expectations

US Markets

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday after consumer prices data came largely in line with expectations, easing some concern about faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 147 points, or 0.41%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 18 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 70.75 points, or 0.45%.

Moments before data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 94 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 10.5 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 55.5 points, or 0.35%.

