US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains as Biden taps Powell for second terms as Fed chair

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the bank for a second term, keeping the status quo as the central bank plans to wind down pandemic-era stimulus.

At 09:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 175 points, or 0.49%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 21 points, or 0.45% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 80 points, or 0.48%.

