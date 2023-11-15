News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after October PPI data

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 15, 2023 — 08:33 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday as softer-than-expected producer prices data fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve was done with its interest rate hikes.

Data showed the producer price index (PPI) rose 1.3% last month on an annual basis against expectations of a 1.9% increase.

A separate report showed retail sales fell 0.1% in October on a monthly basis, compared to market forecasts of a 0.3% fall.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 114 points, or 0.33%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 20 points, or 0.44%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 108.25 points, or 0.68%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Stocks mentioned

SPX

