US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after October payrolls blow past expectations

U.S. stock index futures sharply extended gains on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth accelerated at a much faster than expected pace in October, adding to optimism sparked by a batch of strong earnings reports.

At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 120 points, or 0.33%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 19.75 points, or 0.42%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 60.5 points, or 0.37%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 53 points, or 0.15%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 12 points, or 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 30.5 points, or 0.19%.

