News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after October CPI data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 14, 2023 — 08:35 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Tuesday as cooler-than-expected inflation data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate-hiking campaign.

The Labor Department's report showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.2% on an annual basis, compared to expectations of a 3.3% increase, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, grew 4% year-on-year compared with forecasts of a 4.1% increase.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 327 points, or 0.95%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 55.5 points, or 1.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 249.5 points, or 1.6%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.