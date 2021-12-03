US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after November jobs data

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data pointed to weaker-than-expected job growth in November, helping ease some concerns about faster tightening of monetary policy.

At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 107 points, or 0.31%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 19.5 points, or 0.43%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 105.25 points, or 0.66%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.