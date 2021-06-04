US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after May jobs data

June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in May, easing concerns about the economy running too hot and causing an early tightening of monetary policy.

At 08:36 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis 1YMcv1 were up 58 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 E-minis EScv1 were up 11.25 points, or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis NQcv1 were up 32.5 points, or 0.24%.

At 8:26 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 27 points, or 0.08%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 3 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 21 points, or 0.16%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

