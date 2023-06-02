News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after May jobs data

June 02, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed a slight cooling in average hourly wages and a small rise in unemployment in May, reinforcing bets that the Federal Reserve will skip raising interest rates again in June.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report, showed unemployment rate at 3.7% in May against a forecast of 3.5%, while hourly average wages were at 0.3%, down from a 0.4% in April, highlighting a cooling in wage inflation.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 339,000 jobs vs. expectations of 190,000 additions.

Fed funds futures trading still showed an over 70% probability that the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its June 13-14 policy meeting. [FEDWATCH]

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 203 points, or 0.61%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 23.25 points, or 0.55%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 54 points, or 0.37%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 138 points, or 0.42%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 17.5 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 65.25 points, or 0.45%.

