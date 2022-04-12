US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after March CPI data

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures extended gains on Tuesday as Treasury yields backed off after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates in March, taking some pressure off markets concerned about aggressive interest rate hikes.

At 08:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 124 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 29.5 points, or 0.67%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 175.75 points, or 1.26%.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

