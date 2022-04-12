US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after March CPI data

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. stock futures extended gains on Tuesday as Treasury yields backed off after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates in March, taking some pressure off markets concerned about aggressive interest rate hikes. [nL2N2W91KJ]

At 08:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 124 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 29.5 points, or 0.67%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 175.75 points, or 1.26%.

