US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after July CPI data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 10, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Thursday after milder-than-feared July consumer prices data fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its aggressive rate hike cycle.

The consumer price index (CPI) for July increased 0.2%, after a similar rise in June. In the 12 months through July, the CPI climbed 3.2%, after rising 3.0% in the previous month.

At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 259 points, or 0.74%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 38 points, or 0.85%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 171.25 points, or 1.13%.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

