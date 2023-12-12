US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after inflation data

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices in November rose in line with estimates, buttressing expectations that interest rates in the world's largest economy have peaked.

A Labor Department report showed the consumer price index (CPI) advanced by 3.1% in November on an annual basis, in line with economists' expectations.

Core prices, excluding volatile items like food and energy costs, also came in line with economists' expectations, rising 4% on an annual basis.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 130 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12.25 points, or 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 67 points, or 0.41%.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

