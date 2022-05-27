US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after economic data

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed annual inflation appeared to have peaked, while strength in consumer spending allayed concerns about a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

At 08:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 87 points, or 0.27%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 23.5 points, or 0.58%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 117.75 points, or 0.96%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

