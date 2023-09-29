US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after August PCE data

News & Insights

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed a closely-watched measure of inflation was softer-than-expected, keeping alive hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

A Commerce Department report showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, considered to be the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, climbed 0.4% in August, against estimates of a 0.5% rise.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core PCE price index rose 0.1% in August, compared with estimates of 0.2% advance.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 181 points, or 0.53%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 27 points, or 0.62%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 129.25 points, or 0.87%.

