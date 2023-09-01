News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after August jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 01, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after a closely watched report showed a rise in the unemployment rate in August, spurring expectations that the Federal Reserve could pause its monetary tightening.

The Labor Department's report showed unemployment rate rose to 3.8% against expectations that it would remain unchanged at 3.5%, while wages advanced 0.2% on a monthly basis, moderating from a 0.4% rise in July.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs in August, against expectations of 170,000 additions, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 170 points, or 0.49%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 26.75 points, or 0.59%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 89.25 points, or 0.57%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.