US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend fall as Russia expels deputy U.S. ambassador

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Thursday after Washington said it would respond to Moscow's decision to expel deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman amid heightening tensions over Ukraine.

At 08:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 224 points, or 0.64%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 36.25 points, or 0.81%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 140.25 points, or 0.96%.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.