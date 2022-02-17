US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend fall as Russia expels deputy U.S. ambassador

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Thursday after Washington said it would respond to Moscow's decision to expel deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman amid heightening tensions over Ukraine.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Thursday after Washington said it would respond to Moscow's decision to expel deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman amid heightening tensions over Ukraine.

At 08:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 224 points, or 0.64%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 36.25 points, or 0.81%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 140.25 points, or 0.96%.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular