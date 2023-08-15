News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend declines after July retail sales data

August 15, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Tuesday as a stronger-than-expected rise in U.S. retail sales stoked concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Commerce Department's report showed retail sales rose 0.7% in July compared with expectations of a 0.4% growth.

Traders' bets of a pause on rate hikes in September fell to 86.5% after the data, compared with 89% before. FEDWATCH.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 300 points, or 0.85%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 34 points, or 0.75%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 108.25 points, or 0.71%.

