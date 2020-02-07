US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend declines after January jobs data

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after the Labor Department revised some past employment numbers lower, suggesting job growth could significantly slow this year.

Although U.S. job growth accelerated in January, the report showed the economy created 514,000 fewer jobs between April 2018 and March 2019 than originally estimated.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 135 points, or 0.46%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 14.5 points, or 0.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 49.25 points, or 0.52%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.