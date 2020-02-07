US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend declines after January jobs data

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after the Labor Department revised some past employment numbers lower, suggesting job growth could significantly slow this year.

Although U.S. job growth accelerated in January, the report showed the economy created 514,000 fewer jobs between April 2018 and March 2019 than originally estimated.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 135 points, or 0.46%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 14.5 points, or 0.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 49.25 points, or 0.52%.

