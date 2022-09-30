US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures erase gains as August PCE data lifts rate hike worries

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday, erasing all earlier gains as core personal consumption expenditure price index rose more than expected in August, adding fuel to more aggressive action by the Federal Reserve.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 63 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 30 points, or 0.27%.

Moments before data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 93 points, or 0.32%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 18.25 points, or 0.5%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 60.5 points, or 0.54%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

