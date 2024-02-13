News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures dive after consumer inflation data

February 13, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses sharply on Tuesday, as hotter-than-expected consumer inflation readings smashed market speculations of an early start to interest rate cuts this year.

A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, above the 0.2% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it increased 3.1% versus the 2.9% estimated growth.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core figure rose 0.4% month-on-month in January, compared with the estimated 0.3% rise. Annually, it gained 3.9% versus the estimated 3.7% increase.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 309 points, or 0.79%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 56.25 points, or 1.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 276.25 points, or 1.54%.

