US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures cut some losses after solid jobs data

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures cut some losses on Friday after data pointed to solid jobs growth in February, although lingering concerns about the Ukraine conflict weighed on sentiment.

At 08:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 216 points, or 0.64%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 25 points, or 0.57%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 66.75 points, or 0.48%.

