US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures cut back losses as benchmark Treasury yield drops

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures sharply pared losses on Wednesday and the Dow as well as S&P 500 e-minis briefly turned positive after the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield pulled back from a 12-year high.

The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=TWEB fell to 3.896%, helping ease the selling pressure on rate-sensitive growth stocks.

Futures also took relief from a Bank of England decision to buy as many long-dated government bonds as needed between now and Oct. 14 to stabilize financial markets.

At 6:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 55 points, or 0.19%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 13.75 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 87.25 points, or 0.77%.

The Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were briefly up 66 points, or 0.23% and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 added 3 points, or 0.08%, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 27.75 points, or 0.24%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

