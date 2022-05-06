US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures briefly turn positive after April jobs data

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock index futures briefly turned positive on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in April, although wage growth slowed, easing some concerns about building inflationary pressures.

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures briefly turned positive on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in April, although wage growth slowed, easing some concerns about building inflationary pressures.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 24 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 19 points, or 0.15%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular