US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures briefly turn positive after April jobs data

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures briefly turned positive on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in April, although wage growth slowed, easing some concerns about building inflationary pressures.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 24 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 19 points, or 0.15%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.