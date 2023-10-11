News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures briefly pare gains after producer prices data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 11, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures briefly pared gains on Wednesday after data showed a stronger-than-expected rise in September producer prices, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to keep its interest rates elevated for longer.

The U.S. Labor Department's producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.5% month-on-month in September, compared with the estimated 0.3% rise. The core figure rose 0.3% against expectations of a 0.2% rise.

On an annual basis, the headline inflation rose 2.2% versus an expected 1.6% growth, while the core figure rose 2.7% compared with an estimated 2.3%.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 82 points, or 0.24%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.75 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 39 points, or 0.26%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.