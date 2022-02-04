US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow subdued at open as surprise jobs growth fans inflation

US Markets
The Dow opened flat on Friday, as data showing an unexpected jump in U.S. growth in January fanned fears around inflation, countering a boost from Amazon's results at the end of a volatile week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 15.4 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,095.74.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 5.4 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 4482.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 79.7 points, or 0.57%, to 13958.482 at the opening bell.

