US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P close lower but Nasdaq edges up after Apple warning

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P fell on Tuesday while the Nasdaq ended just above the unchanged mark as a sales warning from tech bellwether Apple highlighted the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 165.89 points, or 0.56%, to 29,232.19, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.87 points, or 0.29%, to 3,370.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 1.57 points, or 0.02%, to 9,732.74.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Bill Berkrot)

