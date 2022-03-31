US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&amp;P 500 open lower on last day of rough quarter

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Dow and S&P 500 opened lower on Thursday as investors focused on the raging conflict in Ukraine and the outlook for U.S. interest rate hikes, with the main indexes set for their worst quarter since the pandemic crash in 2020.

March 31 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 opened lower on Thursday as investors focused on the raging conflict in Ukraine and the outlook for U.S. interest rate hikes, with the main indexes set for their worst quarter since the pandemic crash in 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.29 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,201.52.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.43 points, or 0.07%, at 4,599.02, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 2.50 points, or 0.02%, to 14,444.78 at the opening bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular