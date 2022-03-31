March 31 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 opened lower on Thursday as investors focused on the raging conflict in Ukraine and the outlook for U.S. interest rate hikes, with the main indexes set for their worst quarter since the pandemic crash in 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.29 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35,201.52.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.43 points, or 0.07%, at 4,599.02, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 2.50 points, or 0.02%, to 14,444.78 at the opening bell.

