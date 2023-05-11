News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 open lower as Disney drags

May 11, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 opened lower on Thursday, pressured by a drop in Disney shares after the company reported a fall in subscriber growth, while a drop in PacWest's deposits set off another rout in the regional banking sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 147.44 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 33,383.89.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.40 points, or 0.13%, at 4,132.24, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.82 points, or 0.12%, to 12,321.26 at the opening bell.

