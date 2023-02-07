US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 open lower ahead of Powell comments

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 07, 2023 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 opened lower on Tuesday as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for further clues on how long the U.S. central bank will keep interest rates higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 121.24 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 33,769.78. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.73 points, or 0.14%, at 4,105.35, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 3.80 points, or 0.03%, to 11,891.25 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.