US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 open lower ahead of Powell comments

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 opened lower on Tuesday as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for further clues on how long the U.S. central bank will keep interest rates higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 121.24 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 33,769.78. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.73 points, or 0.14%, at 4,105.35, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 3.80 points, or 0.03%, to 11,891.25 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

