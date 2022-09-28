US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 open higher on lower yields, Apple slides

US Markets
The Dow and the S&P 500 opened higher on Wednesday as easing Treasury yields gently lifted rate-sensitive growth stocks, but the gains were capped by losses in Apple Inc after it dropped plans to boost iPhone production.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 63.9 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 29,198.92. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 4.7 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3,651.94​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.0 points, or 0.11%, to 10,817.525 at the opening bell.

