US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 gain at open as jobless claims dip

May 27 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 opened higher on Thursday after data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to an improving outlook for the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 109.4 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 34,432.47. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 5.9 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4,201.94​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 4.6 points, or 0.03%, to 13,742.585 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.