US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 drop at open as COVID-19 cases surge
Nov 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow fell at the open on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline for the mass roll-out of an effective vaccine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 165.72 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 29,231.91.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.99 points, or 0.28%, at 3,562.67, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.07 points, or 0.14%, to 11,802.50 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
