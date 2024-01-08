News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens lower as Boeing weighs; megacaps lift S&P 500, Nasdaq

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

January 08, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Dow opened lower on Monday, hurt by a tumble in Boeing shares following the grounding of some its jets, while megacap stocks lifted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 138.74 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 37,327.37.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.46 points, or 0.14%, at 4,703.70, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 40.39 points, or 0.28%, to 14,564.47 at the opening bell.

