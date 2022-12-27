US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens higher on easing China COVID curbs; Tesla weighs on Nasdaq

December 27, 2022

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones opened higher on Tuesday after China further relaxed its COVID-19 curbs by scrapping the quarantine rule for inbound travelers, while a drop in Tesla shares weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.30 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 33,224.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.48 points, or 0.04%, at 3,843.34, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 35.68 points, or 0.34%, to 10,462.19 at the opening bell.

