US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, Nasdaq open lower after tech, Boeing results; Fed in focus

April 28 (Reuters) - The Dow and the Nasdaq opened lower on Wednesday after a mixed bag of earnings from big technology firms and downbeat Boeing results, while investors hoped that the Federal Reserve would stick to its promise of keeping monetary policy loose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 124.5 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 33860.46. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 1.6 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 4185.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.4 points, or 0.05%, to 14082.782 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

