US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits all-time highs as materials, energy stocks rise

The Dow Jones Industrials hit a record high on Monday on optimism that interest rates would remain lower for longer, while a surge in commodity prices lifted shares of miners, energy and steel companies.

May 10 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrials hit a record high on Monday on optimism that interest rates would remain lower for longer, while a surge in commodity prices lifted shares of miners, energy and steel companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 7.5 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34785.27. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 4.3 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4228.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 64.6 points, or 0.47%, to 13687.595 at the opening bell.

