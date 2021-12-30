US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits all-time high as jobless claims dip

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high shortly after markets opened on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a drop in weekly jobless claims showed no impact yet on employment from the surge in U.S. coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 33.85 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 36,522.48.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.17 points, or 0.02%, at 4,794.23, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.23 points, or 0.05%, to 15,758.98 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

