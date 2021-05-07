US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow futures turn negative as U.S. job growth far below expectations

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Futures tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned negative on Friday after data from the Labor Department showed U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in April.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 45 points, or 0.13%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 10.5 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 168.5 points, or 1.24%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 100 points, or 0.29%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 10.5 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 41.25 points, or 0.3%.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

