US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow futures turn negative as U.S. job growth far below expectations

May 7 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned negative on Friday after data from the Labor Department showed U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in April.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 45 points, or 0.13%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 10.5 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 168.5 points, or 1.24%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 100 points, or 0.29%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 10.5 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 41.25 points, or 0.3%.

