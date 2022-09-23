US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow falls 20% from intraday record high of Jan 5

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down more than 20% from its Jan. 5 intraday record high on Friday amid worries that aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve will push the economy into a recession.

The index would confirm it has been in a bear market if it closes more than 20% below the record high close, according to a widely used definition.

