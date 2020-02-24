US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow briefly falls over 1,000 points as pandemic worries grow

Contributors
Medha Singh Reuters
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index briefly fell more than 1,000 points on Monday, as investors dumped riskier assets after a jump in coronavirus cases outside China fueled global growth worries.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index briefly fell more than 1,000 points on Monday, as investors dumped riskier assets after a jump in coronavirus cases outside China fueled global growth worries.

At 12:19 a.m. ET, the Dow .DJI was down 973.17 points, or 3.36%, at 28,019.24, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 108.87 points, or 3.26%, at 3,228.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 365.94 points, or 3.82%, at 9,210.65.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular