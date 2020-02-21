US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Coronavirus fears, U.S. business data drag down Wall Street

US Markets

U.S. stocks fell and the Nasdaq had its worst daily percentage decline in about three weeks on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus cases and data showing a stall in U.S. business activity in February fueled investors' fears about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 227.3 points, or 0.78%, to 28,992.68, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 35.55 points, or 1.05%, to 3,337.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 174.38 points, or 1.79%, to 9,576.59.

