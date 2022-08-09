US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Chipmakers drag Wall St lower after Micron's warning

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped at the open on Tuesday as a dismal forecast from Micron Technology dragged chip stocks lower, while investors remained cautious ahead of inflation data that will feed into the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 25.18 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 32,807.36.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.95 points, or 0.17%, at 4,133.11, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 86.97 points, or 0.69%, to 12,557.49 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

