US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Boeing lifts Dow at open after Omicron-led selloff

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Dow opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in planemaker Boeing, although increasing cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant across the world continued to drive volatility in markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 54.21 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,076.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.31 points, or 0.18%, at 4,504.73, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 72.23 points, or 0.47%, to 15,181.82 at the opening bell.

