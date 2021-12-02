US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Boeing lifts Dow at open after Omicron-led selloff

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Dow opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in planemaker Boeing, although increasing cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant across the world continued to drive volatility in markets.

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Dow opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in planemaker Boeing, although increasing cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant across the world continued to drive volatility in markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 54.21 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,076.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.31 points, or 0.18%, at 4,504.73, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 72.23 points, or 0.47%, to 15,181.82 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular